SC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Seeking to Declare CAA “Constitutional”

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined an urgent hearing on a petition that had sought to declare the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unconstitutional.

The plea, filed by lawyer Vineet Dhanda also asked the top court to issue a directive to all the states for the implementation of the amended citizenship law.

The top court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde expressed dismay over the plea and remarked that it was the first time someone approached the court demanding that an Act be declared as constitutional.

The bench said that this court’s job is to determine the validity of a law and not declare it as constitutional.

The court further told the lawyer, who had also sought strict legal action against “those disturbing peace and harmony over the Citizenship Amendment Act.” The court said, “The country is going through a critical time, the endeavour must be to bring peace and such petitions don’t help.”

Dhanda also sought action against anti-CAA activists, students and media houses for spreading rumours.

The petitioner was also told by the court that it will take up leas challenging the validity of law when violence over it ends.

The Supreme Court had earlier also made it clear that violence and arson in the name of protests against the amended citizenship law will not be tolerated.