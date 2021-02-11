SC Rejects Bail Plea of Akhil Gogoi in UAPA Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by peasants’ rights activist Akhil Gogoi, challenging the Gauhati High Court order rejecting his bail plea.

A three-judge bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Aniruddha Bose denied the bail at this stage in light of the allegations against Gogoi.

Advocate Jaideep Gupta appearing for Gogoi during the hearing submitted that large scale agitation had taken place in protest for CAA. It’s not related to terrorism at all. There were some instances where there was violence at some places but there is no evidence that petitioner was responsible. it does not amount to an act of terrorism on a prima facie basis.

Justice Ramana stated, “Cannot consider bail in light of the allegations as of now. Maybe later, you can file an application.”

Justice Surya Kant observed, “Let the trial proceed. Courts have started functioning now.”

It may be mentioned that the Gauhati High Court rejected the bail plea of Gogoi n connection with a case registered against him under Sections 120B, 124A, 153B IPC and Sections 18 (Punishment for conspiracy etc.) and 39 (Offence relating to support given to a terrorist organization) of the UAPA.