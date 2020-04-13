SC releases Bangladeshis staying in detention centre over two years

The Supreme Court has said that foreigners lodged in detention centres for more than two years will be released in view of the Coronavirus spread.

A three-judge Supreme Court of India has ordered modification of its May 10, 2019 order stating that foreigners lodged in detention centres for more than two years will be released.

Government of Assam and Government of India did try to stop the Apex Court from issuing an order to release them but lawyers from the human right bloc smartly moved and extracted a favourable order which will literally free 60% of foreigners detained in six detention centre of Assam.

The earlier order has ordered for foreigners who had served more than three years to be released on bail after production of two sureties worth a lakh each and a bond.

However, in the new order, the Court has reduced the condition now to two sureties worth five thousand each. Assam has at this moment around 1000 odd Bangladeshis in the detention centre awaiting deportation. With this new order, almost 60% of them would qualify to be free.

The CJI SA Bobde along with Justices L Nageshwara Rao and Mohan M Shantanagoudar was hearing a suo motu petition regarding overcrowding of prisons during the COVID19 pandemic.

Senior lawyer, Salman Khurshid had submitted before the court as to whether the Supreme Court’s order on decongestion of prisons will apply to detention centres in Assam.

However, the advocate appearing for Assam through video conferencing maintained that “the people in the centres have been convicted and held guilty of illegally entering. They are not eligible for release”.

Attorney General KK Venugopal also submitted that if an infected person is released then they would infect others too.

However, senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves appearing for National Forum For Prison Reforms stated that the released persons would be checked for any symptoms.

“The health authorities are keeping an eye on them. There is no issue of transportation, no problem at all,” said Gonsalves.

However, to this the CJI had asked: “If transportation is done, then can we maintain the social distancing?” Senior lawyer Salman Khurshid too submitted that detenues can be checked before release.

On the issue of release from prisons, AG maintained that such a release during lockdown was not feasible.

However, CJI stated that such apprehension about a positive inmate infecting others upon release was “hypothetical.” CJI Bobe had also questioned as how will the state look after a possibility of disappearance by foreigners once they are released.

To this Colin Gonsalves said, “They are not foreigners in real sense. Living here for five decades but they don’t have papers to show”.