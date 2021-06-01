SC Seeks Information On Scheme For Children Orphaned By Covid

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the Central government’s welfare scheme for providing relief to children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The top court has also sought details of mechanism on the plan which is devised to monitor it.

Justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose headed a bench and directed to appoint nodal officers of level of Secretary or Joint Secretary to the states and Union Territories (UTs).

These appointed officers will interact with its amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal for all the necessary information on orphans, their identification, and about the welfare measures for them.

The bench stated that it would hear the cases of ten states – Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand where there are more kids with guardians that can provide the basic necessities.

An application has been heard by the apex court in a case on spread of Covid-19 in children homes.

The case has been filed by the amicus curiae highlighting the issues faced by kids orphaned by the life taking virus.