SC Seeks Manipur Govt’s Response On Compensation For Detention Of Activist

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Manipur government seeking a response on the plea filed by the father of activist Erendro Leichombam seeking compensation for his son’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Leichombam has been detained over a Facebook post where he mentioned that cow dung or urine cannot cure Covid-19.

A Bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah stated ‘It is a serious matter’. The court has now posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

“It is a serious matter. Someone has lost their liberty since May,” remarked Justice Chandrachud as reported by ANI.

On Monday, the apex court directed the state government to immediately release of Leichombam, booked under the NSA for a Facebook post criticising BJP leaders for advocating cow-dung and cow-urine as cures for COVID-19, within six hours.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta on Tuesday informed the apex court that the detention order has been revoked and Leichombam was released yesterday in compliance with the court’s order.

The Solicitor General, therefore, urged the top court to put the matter to a rest, however, advocate Shadan Farasat appearing for Leichombam’s father, who has filed habeas corpus petition seeking his son’s release, requested compensation for wrongful detention, ANI reported

“Five cases were cited against me and no charge sheet was filed in any of the cases… some responsibility has to be fixed in the case as orders were passed in a cavalier manner,” said advocate Farasat arguing for Leichombam as reported by ANI.