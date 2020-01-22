SC to hear CAA Pleas of Assam after 2 Weeks

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court will hear the pleas of Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after two weeks separately.

In the hearing of pleas against CAA today, the Supreme Court said that the pleas of Tripura and Assam will be heard separately as it has an Accord and is placed differently from others. The CJI said, “Assam looks differently placed and hence fit have to be heard separately. The court also gives two weeks’ time to the Centre to file a reply in Assam-related cases.”

Meanwhile, CJI also says that Assam and Tripura matters will be clubbed together to be dealt with separately. The Court asks Sibal to assist in identifying these matters. “Issue notice on all matters. AG seeks time to reply. 4 weeks for reply. After that, we will list it for orders. Give us a list of all the categories of matters. Small matters we can hear in the chamber,” the CJI says as the court ends hearing.

The Supreme Court also refused to stay the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) until it heard the Centre’s response and gives four weeks’ time to reply to the matter.