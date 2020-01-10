SC to hear petition seeking transfer of CAA pleas today

The Supreme Court will hear Centre’s plea seeking transfer of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to the top court on Friday. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde will hear the transfer petition of the Centre.

According to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different States to attend proceedings.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, CJI Sharad A Bobde said the country was already going through difficult times and an endeavour should be made to maintain peace. As per Livelaw, SC said that it will hear the pleas against the CAA when violence in the country stops. The bench headed by CJI Bobde had fixed a batch of 59 petitions for hearing on January 22.