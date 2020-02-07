SC To Hear Plea of Shaheen Bagh Case after Delhi Polls

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear pleas seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on February 10 after the Delhi polls to be held on February 8.

A bench of justices comprising Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph during the hearing said that they will hear the matter on Monday next week.

The lawyer for the petitioner, Advocate Amit Sahni while coming for hearing today pointed out that election to Delhi will be over by then. The bench said, “Exactly why we are saying we will hear it on Monday” although the bench deferred the hearing, it acknowledged that there is a problem.

The plea says that the road closure at Shaheen Bagh causes great inconvenience to the public at large. The road closure and the consequent traffic diversion have led to the wastage of precious time, energy and fuel, besides overburdening the DND, Akshardham and Ashram routes.

The petitioner argued that the Kalindi Kunj road is a vital route since it connects three states- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana and the road closure has led to huge difficulties not only for the residents of the area but lakhs of commuters who are not able to use the road due to the blockade.

The petitioner stated that while people have the right to protest, the same is subject to reasonable restrictions and protesters cannot be allowed to occupy public roads indefinitely.

The petition said that no one can be permitted to occupy the public road for any reason whatsoever under the pretext of peaceful protest and that too for an indefinite period to make others suffer for the same…the fundamental right of the protesters does not exist in isolation in a watertight compartment. One fundamental right of a person may have to coexist in harmony with the exercise of another fundamental right by others, said the petition.