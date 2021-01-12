SC To Pronounce Verdict On Farm Laws Today

The Supreme Court (SC) is slated to pass its order on the three farm laws today (Tuesday) which have triggered massive protests at Delhi borders.

During the hearing yesterday, the apex court said it was “extremely disappointed” with the way Centre has handled the situation. It added that if the government is not willing to halt the implementation of the laws, the court will do and also constitute a panel to examine the farmers’ grievances with the legislation.

“Why there should be an insistence to implement a law at any cost?” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde asked.

The bench sought to confirm the consent of the farmers’ unions in joining the deliberations before the court-appointed panel. It asked their lawyer, Dushyant Dave, to consult the farmers and inform it on Tuesday when the court will pass its order.

Meanwhile, the government filed a counter-affidavit yesterday (Monday) blaming “vested interests” for instigating the farmer’s protests. It said that it was not going to repeal the laws at any cost.

Farm unions leading the protests said it was grateful to the court for suggesting that the laws be put on hold. But it refused to be a part of a panel to scrutinise the laws because it is “unanimous in the decision that laws must be repealed forthwith”.

On January 7, the eight round of talks between the Centre and farmer unions concluded with no headway as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws. The farmers’ leaders on the other hand said they are ready to fight till death and will not stop the agitation until the laws are repealed.