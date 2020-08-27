Top StoriesNational

SC Verdict On UGC Final-Year Exams Tomorrow

By Pratidin Bureau
The advocate fighting the case against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) guidelines on final year examinations, claimed today that the Supreme Court of India will deliver the final verdict on the petitions on Friday.

The final judgement on the hearing will be declared tomorrow at 10.30 am

Taking to Twitter, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava stated, “Dear UGC final year friends, Wait is over. Hon’ble Supreme Court will pronounce final order/ judgment in our UGC matter tomorrow morning at 10.30 AM.”

According to the UGC guidelines published on July 6, the autonomous body has made it mandatory for universities and their affiliated colleges to conduct exams for final-year or final-semester students by September end this year in both online and offline or in a blended mode.

Thereafter, petitions have been filed challenging the guidelines in a bid to delay the exams or cancel the exams due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

