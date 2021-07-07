Scam Accused To Be Inducted As Labour Commissioner?

Mridul Kumar Mahanta, who was allegedly the primary kingpin in the labour ministry appointment scam last year, is reportedly slated to be inducted as the Labour Commissioner, a highly placed source said.

Mahanta is an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer and is currently serving as the secretary to the Labor Welfare minister, Sanjoy Kishan.

When the appointment scam to light, Mahanta was the chairman of the selection committee for recruitment.

The state government had promised to initiate an enquiry into the same but nothing has been done till date.

It is noteworthy that if Mahanta gets inducted as the Labour Commissioner, the scam would get diluted and his name would be cleared.

In view of the same, various labour communities have urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter.

Moreover, Water resource minister Pijush Hazarika also said that an investigation into the matter will definitely take place. He made the statement during the third cabinet meeting after the formation of the new government.