Scam Accused To Be Inducted As Labour Commissioner?

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
labour

Mridul Kumar Mahanta, who was allegedly the primary kingpin in the labour ministry appointment scam last year, is reportedly slated to be inducted as the Labour Commissioner, a highly placed source said.

Mahanta is an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer and is currently serving as the secretary to the Labor Welfare minister, Sanjoy Kishan.

When the appointment scam to light, Mahanta was the chairman of the selection committee for recruitment.

Related News

Dadhi Barua Appointed Acting Prez Of Majuli Congress…

Police Arrests Three More In Ajit Dass Kidnapping Case

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Resigns Ahead of Cabinet Reshuffle

Assam: Key Decisions Taken in Cabinet Meeting

The state government had promised to initiate an enquiry into the same but nothing has been done till date.

It is noteworthy that if Mahanta gets inducted as the Labour Commissioner, the scam would get diluted and his name would be cleared.

In view of the same, various labour communities have urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to intervene in the matter.

Moreover, Water resource minister Pijush Hazarika also said that an investigation into the matter will definitely take place. He made the statement during the third cabinet meeting after the formation of the new government.

Also Read: Assam: Key Decisions Taken In Cabinet Meeting
You might also like
Top Stories

20 killed in US Mass Shooting

Top Stories

Joymoti Actor Naren Bordoloi’s Wife Ruprekha Passes Away

Top Stories

Private: PM Modi calls up PK Mahanta

Assam

PBL auction: Ashmita Chaliha bags Rs. 3L

Top Stories

News Breakfast@6

National

‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ faces backlash in Kolkata, Ludhiana

Comments
Loading...