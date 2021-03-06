Scattered Showers Across Assam Till Sunday: IMD

The IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread rains will drench Assam and Meghalaya, while isolated to scattered showers will be all over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till Sunday.

The precipitation will become isolated to scattered over the region on March 8-9.

“Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 4-5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 05th March and thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph) & hail also very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 05th March 2021,” the IMD bulletin read on Friday

Meanwhile, the ongoing snow/rainfall event along with thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh will continue this weekend and into next week, engulfing adjoining areas at times. Locally heavy rainfall of up to 50 mm is expected across eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.