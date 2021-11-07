Schools, Educational Institutions Shut Down After Heavy Rains In Chennai

After heavy rains in Chennai and it neighbouring areas since last night, a flood-like situation took place on Sunday.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin announced that schools and other educational institutions around Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts would remain closed for the next two days.

According to a media reports, while most parts of the city and suburbs experienced waterlogging due to the incessant rains throughout the night, parts of Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and West Mambalam witnessed inundation up to about two to three feet.

Several subways were filled with rainwater up to to several feet and rain water also entered a number of houses in such areas, forcing the residents to take shelter at safer locations. Electricity supply to such areas was disconnected as a precautionary measure, stated the reports.

To assist in rescue operations in emergency situations, four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed.

CM Stalin inspected several inundated areas along with top officials, including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and directed authorities to take prompt action to drain out flood water on Sunday. The authorities sounded a preliminary flood alert as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release excess water.

CM Stalin, along with his Cabinet colleagues, also distributed flood relief such as rice, milk and blankets to people who have been moved to temporary shelters.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that Chennai experienced 20 cm rain in about 12 hours since last night.

According to the weather department, the rainfall ranged between 10 cm and 23 cm in Chennai and its suburbs.