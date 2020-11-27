Schools To Remain Closed Till Jan Next Year In Mizoram

Mizoram education Minister Lalchandama Ralteon on Friday notified that all schools in the state will remain closed till the year end to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Due to the lockdown, schools and other educational institute are closed since March. Regular classes however were resumed for students of Classes 10 and 12 on October 16, but were suspended after eight days of activity following the detection of COVID-19 infection among several students.

The re-opening of schools has now been tentatively scheduled for January 15 next year.

The state education department also decided to continue with online classes till December 18 for the current year and from January 5 to 14 next year.

The department will also cut the syllabus by 30 per cent and instructed Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) to prepare model questions for students of Classes 10 and 12 as they will write the board examinations next year.

Furthermore, bridge courses will also be prepared. While bridge courses for classes 1 to 8 will be prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the bridge courses for Classes 9 and 11 will be made by MBSE.