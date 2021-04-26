Schools Upto Class 8 To Be Closed In Districts Having 100+ Covid Cases

Assam Health Minister on Monday said that schools up to class 8 will be closed across districts that have crossed 100 cases of Covid-19.

Addressing a press meet, the minister said that schools in districts of Chirang, Biswanath, Baska, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, South Salmara, and West Karbi Anglong will be operational due to reporting low cases of coronavirus.

Standard 9 onwards upto university level, classes will continue with only 50 per cent seating capacity, the minister said.

Keeping in view of the spurting cases of coronavirus in Assam, the state government on April 20 has issued fresh guidelines for the conduct of schools including only 50 per cent attendance from standard 6 to 12 in districts having over 100 cases of COVID-19.

The rule also applies to colleges, institutes, and universities in districts where the cases have surged above 100.

The school authorities will have to maintain staggered timings for the start and end of school hours for three classes at one time so that a large number of students do not gather during the entry and exit. Online mode of teaching should be adopted as far as possible, the guidelines said.