Schools Upto Class 8 To Be Closed In Districts Having 100+ Covid Cases

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Punjab Schools Shut
73

Assam Health Minister on Monday said that schools up to class 8 will be closed across districts that have crossed 100 cases of Covid-19.

Addressing a press meet, the minister said that schools in districts of Chirang, Biswanath, Baska, Majuli, Dima Hasao, Charaideo, Hailakandi, South Salmara, and West Karbi Anglong will be operational due to reporting low cases of coronavirus.

Standard 9 onwards upto university level, classes will continue with only 50 per cent seating capacity, the minister said.

Related News

Assam Has 25,000 Doses Of Remdesivir: Himanta

Gujarat: 4 COVID Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out In…

Cotton University Defers First Semester UG Exams

COVID-19: Microsoft, Google Offer Support To India

Keeping in view of the spurting cases of coronavirus in Assam, the state government on April 20 has issued fresh guidelines for the conduct of schools including only 50 per cent attendance from standard 6 to 12 in districts having over 100 cases of COVID-19.

The rule also applies to colleges, institutes, and universities in districts where the cases have surged above 100.

The school authorities will have to maintain staggered timings for the start and end of school hours for three classes at one time so that a large number of students do not gather during the entry and exit. Online mode of teaching should be adopted as far as possible, the guidelines said.

You might also like
Regional

Assam TET : SEBA Denies Paper Leak

Business

COVID-19 | Recession worse than global financial crisis: IMF

Top Stories

Guwahati: BMS College Principal Commits Suicide

Top Stories

“COVID-19 Made in Wuhan Lab” – Chinese Virologist

National

Ramayana returns today, more in the offing

Regional

NRC: Forgery of documents by Ex-MLA

Comments
Loading...