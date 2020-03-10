Scindia likely to join BJP on 12 March

Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to join the BJP on Thursday. According to PTI, Scindia, who resigned from the Congress on Tuesday, is likely to join BJP in Bhopal along with his supporters and several other Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee along with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding the political development in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, speaking to news agency ANI, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said, “There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.”