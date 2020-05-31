Scrap Metal Scam: RPF Officer under scanner

An RPF official has come under the scanner of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for his alleged involvement with illegal scrap metal selling during his tenure in the Lumding Railway division, which is one of the five railway divisions under Northeast Frontier Railway zone of Indian Railways.

The accused was identified as the then RPF In-Charge of Lumding Railway station, Jayanta Das. The RPF officer was brought to Special Railway Magistrate Court, this afternoon. Instead of helping to improve the railways, they stole valuable metal from multi-crore Rail projects.

As per reports, Jayanta and his co. secretly sold track and other materials before selling them on to authorized scrap dealers. It was one of the biggest ever thefts from the NFR rail network.

Earlier, RPF arrested another accused of this scam, namely Phatik Roy in connection with the multi-crore scam.