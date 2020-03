Acting on a tip-off, the Assam police Crime Branch on Friday arrested two persons in possession of scrapped currency notes worth Rs 56 lakh.

The Crime Branch seized the currency from a shop of Ganeshguri.

Reportedly both of the accused had identified as Bishnu Kaur, resident of the Beharbari and Sahjahan Ahmed, resident of the Hatigaon.

However, police have already started an investigation for more details in this regard.