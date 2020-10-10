Screening Camp To Identify Children in Need of Snehasparsh: HBS

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 7689 CHD surgeries, 5 liver transplants, and 50 bone marrow transplants have been done free of cost for children below 12 years under the Snehasparsh scheme.

The health minister in an event held at GMCH auditorium under Snehasparsh and Assam Arogya Nidhi said that the schemes have benefitted people from undergoing treatment like kidney, heart, bone marrow transplant etc.

He said that on 10th of every month, a special screening will be conducted at GMCH for the people who need governments help for treatment under Snehasparsh. The scheme will be available for all section of people for the children below 12 years of age. The Assam Government has disbursed a sum of Rs. 25.45 Crore to 3662 beneficiaries under Assam Arogya Nidhi, said Sarma.

Sneha Sparsha is a striving public health initiative that aims at bearing expenditure of very high-end specialized treatment such as Thalassemia requiring Bone Marrow Transplant, Liver and Kidney transplant, and Cochlear Implant.

