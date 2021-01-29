Scuffle Breaks Out at Farmers’ Protest Site at Singhu

A group of around 200 people threw stones and vandalized tents at the Delhi-Haryana border in Singhu, the epicenter of farmers’ protest for over two months.

Delhi Police baton charges and uses tear gas shells to control the situation at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws. A group of people claiming to be locals were also protesting at the site demanding that the area be vacated.

Moreover, a police official was injured in the incident.

However, the two key border points Tikri and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghaziapur has also been placed under heavy security.

This is a developing story. More Details Awaited