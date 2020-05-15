SEBA Academic Year Extn: Submit your suggestion online

Due to the current scenario of COVID-19, the Educational Institutions in Assam are closed for long. In order to minimize the loss of academic days, the Govt. of Assam proposes for extending of current Academic year up to 31st March 2021 and also proposes to continue the Academic Year from 1st April to 31st March every year.

It is requested to offer your valued suggestion online within 15 days by visiting SEBA’s Official website and click on the link portal for suggestions on revision of Academic Year. You may directly visit http:/sebaonline.org/suggestion and mark your suggestions.