SEBA Announces Dates for Online Application of HSLC Exam

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the dates of filling up the application form for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination to be held from the first week of March 2021.

Candidates appearing for HSLC exam can submit the form online from November 2 to November 23 through online mode. The challan of the application form should be generated by November 27 and the fees should be deposited by November 30 in the bank.

Candidates reexamine the form from December 5 to December 10 and can make the final submission by December 15.

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated time and again that the exams for the HSLC (10th) and HS (12th) final year exams would not be deferred in spite of the ongoing pandemic. Sarma has opined on countless occasions that delaying the exams would create problems for the students in terms of medical and engineering tests. He said that appearing for the exams will be a bit easier for the students as the syllabus has been reduced.

