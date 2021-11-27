SEBA Instructs Schools to Conduct Spcl Half Yearly Exam for Class 9-10

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will conduct a special Half Yearly examination for the students of Classes IX and X who couldn’t appear for the same in the month of October.

The Board in a notification said that the schools will conduct the special half yearly examination for those who couldn’t appear in the examination held in October and also for those who failed in HSLC/AHM (Special) examination, 2021.

The Board has instructed the schools to complete the examination within December 15, 2021. It also said that the records of the performance of the students (class wise) of the Special Half Yearly examination have to be entered in the online portal of marks entry and have to be kept along with the records of the Half Yearly examination conducted earlier.

The notification of SEBA further stated that the schools should be concerned that if any student of Class X failed to appear for the Special half yearly examination again shall not be allowed to fill up the online form for the ensuing HSLC/AHM examination, 2022.

