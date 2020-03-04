SEBA Likely To Declare HSLC Results in May 1st Week

The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) are likely to be declared by the first week of May, informed Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

SEBA is expected to declare the results earlier than usual as 45 percent of screening of answer sheets has been completed, said SEBA Secretary Suranjana Senapati.

The Secretary said that last year the results were declared in mid-May.

The HSLC and AHM examinations were started on February 10 till February 29. A total of 3,58,446 candidates appeared for the examination across 860 centers in the state.

This year the board has also taken strict measures to curb the menace of cheating and leakage of question papers. CCTV cameras have been installed in the vulnerable centers to prevent cheating.

