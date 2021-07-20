SEBA Orders Re-Evaluation Of Results After Kamrup Scam

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) ordered for re-evaluation of results after the HSLC marking scam reported in Changsari of Kamrup on Monday.

Secretary of SEBA, Suranjana Senapati ordered for the re-evaluation within two days on Tuesday.

Those students who are in doubt regarding their marking can call for the paper re-evaluation, said Secretary Suranjana Senapati.

The marking work in the other districts has almost been completed and SEBA is ready for declaring the results within 31st July, informed Secy. Senapati.

The two persons who were involved in the scam have already been discharged from their duties.

She further added that the re-evaluation process is based on the new committee that has been formed by the government.

As per the guidlines, the SEBA portal will be closed after the marking.

The SEBA portal has been opened for two days after the Kamrup scam.