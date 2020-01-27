SEBA to Conduct “Psychometric Test” for 1st Time

The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) will conduct the ‘Psychometric Test’ for the first time. The test will be conducted after the matric exam and through this test, the students will get to know in which stream they will take admission.

The students 6992 schools under SEBA will be able to apply through online mode. The test is not only for metric students but the students of Class IX, X, XI, and XII will also be able to sit in the test.

The SEBA has given the name of the Psychometric test as “Disha” to be held on March 1 and the students will be able to fill-up the form from today till February 6.

The examination will be of two hours and it will have 182 questions and after the examination, SEBA will provide a two-page report to the students through which they will get a clue in which stream they need to be admitted in.

On the other hand, this time SEBA has also taken some strict measures to curb cheating in the examination.

In a meeting held today at the SEBA office, it was decided that this time, the students who will be caught cheating in the examination will not be suspended but will be terminated for 3 years. It has also been decided that if anyone is found with the mobile phones inside the examination center, strict action will be taken against them.

The Board also threatened the examination center that if any misconduct will be done then the center will be withdrawn. The invigilator will have to open the question papers in front of the students at the examination hall and two students will have to be the witness of the invigilator.

Moreover, SEBA also urges the organizations not to call any bandh during the examination period to be held from February 10 to February 29. 3, 58,446 students will appear for the examination this time.