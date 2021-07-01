Sec 144 Clamped In Kamrup Rural

In a latest update, Section 144 of Cr PC has been imposed in Kamrup Rural, an order issued by Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Kailash Karthik N stated.

It is assumed that some unspecified persons or group of persons or organizations/ associations may cause breach of public peace and tranquillity, and disturb normal public life and general administration at any unspecified places within the district of Kamrup. Therefore, the order is enforced with immediate effect and shall be remained in force until further order.

As per the notification, the following protocols need to be followed:

(a) Assembly of five or more persons at any public place with the intention to carry out processions and shouting slogans which may incite public in any place/ highways/ roads and shouting slogans inciting communal violence at any place.

(b) Carrying out arms/ ammunition/ explosives/weapons of any nature in any public place including processions/rally/meeting etc. and in any vehicle including two or three wheelers.

(c) Gambling in any public place and use of loud speakers throughout the district of Kamrup.

It is also mentioned in the order that any person aggrieved with the order is at liberty to appear before the DC court within 15 days from the issue of the order for filing the written objection, if any, for cancellation/modification of the order.