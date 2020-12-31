Sec 144 Imposed In Deepor Beel For Community Fishing

The Deputy Commissionerate of West Police District has passed a prohibitory order on Thursday under section 144 Cr.P.C. to organize community fishing around the Deepor Beel wildlife Sanctuary on January 1 next year.

The order read prohibiting the assembly of more than 5 persons in and around the Deepor Beel for community fishing under section 144 of the code of criminal Procedure, 1973 Govt of Assam, as per notification no. HMA.735/2008/Pt-I/243 Dtd: 24-12-2014. The order shall remain in force with effect from January 1st to 31st 2021.

The order has been passed for taking prevention measures to protect wild life and eco system of the wildlife sanctuary. Such venture of community fishing is absolute illegal under the wildlife protection Act 1972 which will also cause irreparable as well as irretrievable damage to the Eco system of the Sanctuary as presented by the Divisional Forest Officer, Guwahati Wildlife Guwahati.

It may be mentioned that some people from villages around and adjoining Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary such as Keotpara , Paspara, Azara, Tetelia came for fishing in Deepor Beel.