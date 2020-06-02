Sec 144 promulgated in Guwahati

The Deputy Commissioners of Police, East, and Central Police District in a prohibitory order restricted the movement of individuals strictly between 9.00 PM and 5.00 AM to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The order restricts movement except for essential activities in those areas of Guwahati covering East Police District – Dispur, Bhangagarh, Hatigaon, Sonapur, Khetri Police Station area, Central Police District – Paltanbazar, Panbazar, Latasil, Chandmari, Geetanagar, Pragjyotishpur, Noonmati and Satgaon Police station area as also West Police District covering- Bharalumukh, Fatasil Ambari, Gorchuk, Jalukbari, and Azara Police Station.