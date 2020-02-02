Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala

The second confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus has been reported from Kerala where a person has been tested positive with the deadly virus.

“The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored,” according to reports.

The first confirmed case of Coronavirus was reported from Kerala on January 30, when a student studying in Wuhan University, returned to Kerala. The student, who returned to Kerala from Wuhan via Kolkata, went to the Thrissur General Hospital with possible symptoms, where he was quickly quarantined to an isolation ward.

As of now, nearly 900 people are under observation across India. Of this, 806 people are under observation in Kerala alone. As per report, 10 people are in isolation wards in hospitals, while the rest are in home quarantine.