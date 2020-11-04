Second FIR Filed Against Arnab, Family

Another FIR was registered on Wednesday evening against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer when a team reached his residence this morning to arrest him in a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

Earlier today, Goswami was arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother who died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note, written by Naik, alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues of amounting to Rs 5.40 crore.

Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked in the news FIR has that been filed.

The Police has booked Arnab Goswami’s wife and his son for allegedly obstructing the Police officers from performing their duty, under Section 353 of IPC.

The FIR also names two unknown persons, a man and a woman, for the same offences, but have not named them. Most possibly they are the father-in-law and mother-in-law of Arnab Goswami, who were present during his arrest and was seen being assaulted by police in videos of the incident.