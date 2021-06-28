Second Fire At AIIMS Delhi In Ten Days

Another minor fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi during the early hours on Monday.

A week ago a fire took place at the 9th floor of the Convergence Block of the hospital.

So far no injuries have been reported in the incident.

Firefighters rushed onto the scene. The fire, which began at 5 am today, was brought under control in an hour, said the Delhi Fire Department. All the patients were safely evacuated from the affected areas.

“Sparking and smoke seen in a dummy room of AIIMS hospital near the casualty area. All patients were evacuated from the affected area. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The situation is now normal and under control and there is neither any casualty nor any injury to any person, DCP South Atul Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The cause of the fire, which also spread to the education room area of the premier institute, is not known yet. Investigation is underway to find the cause of fire, said officials.