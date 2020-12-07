Section 144 Imposed In Cachar Along Indo-Bangla Border

Section 144 of Cr. PC has been imposed in Cachar district alongside the Indo-Bangladesh border for a period of two months in an attempt to apprehend movement of extremist elements in the area, the government said in a statement on Monday.

The order was issued by deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli on Saturday. She also promulgated night curfew along the border areas.

“Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between sunset and sunrise within one kilometer radius of Indo-Bangladesh border. No person shall move on the Surma river and on its high bank within the limit of the territory in actual control of India,” said a release issued by the district administration.

“In view of extremist elements out to create law and order problems in the district and also unauthorized movement of commodities, including cattle from the district through the areas surrounding the district borders, the order has been promulgated,” it added.

During the curfew, no person shall be allowed to ply boats on the Surma river for fishing purposes and prior permission for fishing has to be obtained from the circle officer at Katigorah.

Furthermore, no person would be allowed to carry commodities like sugar, rice, edible oil, wheat, salt etc on any vehicle including handcarts and rickshaws between sunset and sunrise within 5 km inside the district’s boundary with Bangladesh.