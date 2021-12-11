Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai Today, Tomorrow Amid Omicron Variant

Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday (December 11 & 12) amid the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Rallies, morchas, processions etc. in Mumbai of either people or vehicles are now forbidden in the coastal city. Any individual or organization if found violating the rules will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions.

According to officials, the order has also been issued over a threat to the law and order situation against the backdrop of violence that took place in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded.

The development comes after the state reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant on Friday including a three-and-half-year-old girl. A little more than a week after the new variant was first detected in the country, Maharashtra is now leading the charts with 17 cases. As per the Mumbai civic body, the capital city has reported five such cases. India presently has 32 Omicron cases from five states.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the COVID-19 variants currently circulating in Mumbai include ‘descendants’ of the Delta variant.

