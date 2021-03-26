Section 144 Imposed In Nalbari

Just a day before Assam polls, Section 144 has been imposed in Nalbari district effective from today (Friday). This was ordered by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Purabi Konwar.

With it being enforced, assembly of more than five persons is prohibited. Rallies or meetings have also been prohibited without permission.

Sporting events and activities cannot be conducted without prior permission from authorities.

Moreover, dharnas or protests are also forbidden.

This will be remain effective for a period of 60 days (2 months) starting today.