Secularism “Threat” To India’s Traditions: Yogi

In a not so surprising remark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Secularism is the biggest threat to India’s traditions getting world recognition and warned that that people creating false propaganda about the country for a meagre sum of money would face the heat.

The Chief Minister made the comment at the launch of the first edition of Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana on Saturday.

“This word ‘secularism’ is the biggest threat to develop India’s prosperous traditions and give it a spot on the global stage. People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared. People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat,” he said.

Further, Adityanath stated that there were some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. He asserted that historical facts cannot be denied, PTI reported.

Hitting out at those questioning Hindu culture, Adityanath narrated the story of a Buddhist guide in the Angkor Wat temple whom he came across during his visit to Cambodia. He said the temple guide was confident enough to admit that Buddhism had originated from Hinduism.

“The stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata not only give us the best life lessons, but also tell us a lot about the expansion of Indian boundaries. These stories of our epic Hindu literatures help us envision a better India. Pakistan was a part of India before 1947 and Maryada Purushottam Lord Sri Ram had extended the boundaries of India during his time by making his brother’s son, the ruler of Pakistan,” he said.

According to him, Ramayana and Mahabharata gave the best life lessons.

“Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India,” he said.

“When the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was on many of India’s historians raised multiple questions, many even saying this is not the Ayodhya where Ram was born. They tried to create doubts even in Ayodhya. This mentality…this mentality has kept India away from its glory for centuries,” he added.