Security Alert Indicates Terror Plot, Threat to PM and Dignitaries On Republic Day

A Security alert indicated possible terror plot on Republic Day as received by intelligence agencies that threatened the lives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and dignitaries.

The nine-page intelligence input, a copy of which was accessed by India Today, indicated that there was a threat to PM Modi and other dignitaries who would be present at India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations. Leaders from five central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — are likely to be invited as chief guests.

The note mentioned that the threat had come from groups based out of the Pakistan/Afghanistan-Pakistan region. These groups aimed to target highly placed dignitaries and sabotage/disrupt public gatherings, crucial establishments, and crowded places, the India Today report said.

The security alert indicated that attacks could be attempted using drones as well.

The input said terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, The Resistance Force, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Harkat-Ul-Mujahideen, and Hizb-ul-Mujahedeen, were behind the terror threat.

The report further stated that according to the input Khalistani groups based in Pakistan are also mobilizing cadres to regroup and revive militancy in Punjab. They also plan targeted attacks in Punjab and other states.

According to an input received in February 2021, Khalistani terror groups are planning to attack Prime Minister’s meeting and tour venues.

