Security forces gun down five terrorists in J-K

Security forces killed five terrorists in Reban a village in the district of Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Shopian Police were part of the joint operation.

With inputs from PTI, Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said there was no collateral damage in the operation. “Cordon was laid and contact established leading to a firefight in which five terrorists were eliminated. The good drills ensured no collateral damage was caused during the operation.”

A police official said the search operation led to an encounter only after terrorists fired at security force and hence they had to retaliate. The operation ran on for over six hours. The situation was brought under control with internet suspension and deployment of additional forces.