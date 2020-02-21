Security Guard caught stealing deceased’s ornaments

In an utter inhuman incident, a security guard of Jorhat Mission Hospital took away gold ear-rings from a deceased. The security guard was from a private security agency Trishul.

According to reports, the deceased identified as Dulumoni Bora was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening with a critical condition and later she was declared dead. Meanwhile, the security personnel identified as David has taken away the pair of gold ear-rings that the woman was wearing.

However, the whole incident was recorded at the CCTV of the hospital premises. Later, the family members of the deceased lodged a complaint against the security guard with the police.