Security Tightened Ahead of Filmfare Awards

Security measures have been tightened in Guwahati ahead of the arrival of the Bollywood stars for the 65th Filmfare Award to be held on February 15 at Sarusajai Stadium.

Addressing a press conference jointly by Commissioner of Police and DCP Traffic, it has been said that security in hotels and programme venue has been arranged for the safety of the artists’. “This is a grand ceremony for the state and to make the show a success, preparations have been made for the safety and security of the actors. We have also taken measures so that the common public doesn’t face any harassment during the mega award show,” said Commissioner of Police.

The DCP, Traffic said that 400 buses could enter into the Sarusajai Stadium on February 15 and no vehicles will be able to enter into the award venue. “We have arranged for 7,200 passes for the vehicles. The vehicles which will come from Lokhra side will move to Khanapara after dropping the audience in the venue,” the DCP said.

The DCP said that the audience will have to enter the venue before 3.45 pm. There will be 27 parking allotments for the audience and CCTV cameras have been installed and there will be restrictions in the entry at National Highway 31 from 3 pm on Saturday till 4 AM on Sunday.

The DCP further informed that the Assam Police have also arranged extra force for the security purpose during the award ceremony.

Restrictions have also been imposed on carrying bags and purse into the venue.