Sedition Case Against Bengaluru Student for ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Slogan

The Bengaluru police had slapped a sedition case against a student who raised “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans at an anti-CAA rally in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

Owaisi distanced himself from the incident and said the student was not associated with the party.

A commotion broke out at the function when the girl Amulya Leona stepped on the stage and started shouting slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

Stepping on the stage, the girl said that she wanted to differentiate between the two slogans but was not allowed to continue by the organizers and cops who snatched her mic away before taking off her stage.

A video clip went viral which shows that Owaisi was arguing with the girl while one of the organizers on the stage tried to take her mic away. Old Hyderabad MP was later seen in discussion with cops who had arrived on the stage by then and later condemned the incident.

Owaisi said, “Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega (Long live India has always been our slogan and will remain so)”.

The girl was taken to the Upparpet police station in the city and the police were investigating the matter. She will be produced before a court after her interrogation.