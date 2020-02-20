Top StoriesRegional

Sedition charge against Manjit Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau
158

Assam Police has registered a case of sedition against senior journalist Manjit Mahanta.

Sources said a case (no 158/2020) under section 120 (B), 121 (A) , 121, 294, 353, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Mahanta at Tinsukia police station for his comment on Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Police suo motu registered a case against Mahanta for his remarks on the CAA at a rally in Panitola in Tinsukia district. Speaking to the media, Manjit Mahanta said that he received a letter on Tuesday where he was directed to be present at the Geetanagar Police Station, Guwahati. He had six to seven CrPC charges against him.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment

Anupam Kher resigns as Chairman of FTII

Business

Reliance JIO Becomes India’s No. 2 Telecom Company

National

‘Statue Of Unity’ gets a Chopper ride

Regional

Power cut interrupts match between Saina-Sindhu

Regional

Dismiss current NRC: Himanta tells Centre

Regional

Major Flood Threat in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur

Comments
Loading...