Sedition charge against Manjit Mahanta

Assam Police has registered a case of sedition against senior journalist Manjit Mahanta.

Sources said a case (no 158/2020) under section 120 (B), 121 (A) , 121, 294, 353, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Mahanta at Tinsukia police station for his comment on Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Police suo motu registered a case against Mahanta for his remarks on the CAA at a rally in Panitola in Tinsukia district. Speaking to the media, Manjit Mahanta said that he received a letter on Tuesday where he was directed to be present at the Geetanagar Police Station, Guwahati. He had six to seven CrPC charges against him.