Selling Of Gutka, Zarda, Sikhar Banned In Kamrup District

In a fresh development, the storage, distribution, and selling of gutka, zarda, pan masala, sikhar etc has been completely within Kamrup district.

This was ordered by Kamrup DC Kailash Karthik N under section 144 of the CrPC.

The order shall remain in force until further orders.

This is in line with the state government’s order to implement the Assam Health (Prohibition of Manufacturing, Advertising, Trade Storage, Distribution, Sale and Consumption of Zarda, Gutkha, Panmasala etc. containing Tobacco and or Nicotine Act, 2013.

According to the order, the restrictions were imposed due to multiple reports of many high school and college students developing the habit of consuming such products.

It further states that anyone who is dissatisfied with the order has 15 days today to appear in front of the DC court.

