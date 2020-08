Senior AGP leader Akon Malla Baruah passed away today at 8:30 pm at his residence in Nalbari. He was 75 years old, and was unwell for many days.

A noted regionalist, Baruah was associated with the AGP Nalbari unit ever since its inception.

AGP President Atul Bora has expressed his condolences over the demise of the senior leader.