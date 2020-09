Senior Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Brindaban Goswami has been tested positive for COVID-19. His wife Labanya Goswami has also been infected with the virus.

As per reports, both Goswami and his wife shall have been shifted to Guwahati for treatment. Reports stated that the health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made the necessary arrangements for their treatment in Guwahati.