Former Chief Minister of Assam and senior leader of Asom Gana Parishad Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati on Friday night after he suffered from a brain stroke, sources said.

According to sources, Mahanta was under treatment at ICU in Down Town Hospital.

According to party sources, a team of doctors is monitoring the health of Mahanta and said that he is now stable.