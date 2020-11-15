Senior BJP Leader Kailash Sarang Passes Away

Top StoriesNational

Senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Sarang breathed his last at a Mumbai based hospital on Sunday. He was 85.

According to news agency PTI, Sarang was suffering from age-related ailments and was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai 12 days ago.

He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His son Vishwas Sarang is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death and said he will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader.

“Kailash Sarang Ji made stupendous efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. He will be remembered as a compassionate and hardworking leader, committed to MP’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti ” PM Modi tweeted.

