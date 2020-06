Senior Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader Hemendra Nath Brahma joined the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) party on Monday at the party office. Brahma was the political advisor of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary.

He joined the UPPL along with nearly a hundred supporters. UPPL President Pramod Boro welcomed and felicitated Brahma with traditional Arnai and Phulam Gamosa.

Moreover, sitting Tamulpur MLA Emanuel Mushahary also announced his decision to leave BPF on Sunday.