Senior Citizens Will be Able to Apply for Jobs from Oct 1

On a first-of-its-kind, senior citizens seeking work opportunities will be able to register on employment exchange from October 1.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry’s Senior Able Citizens for Re-Employment in Dignity (SACRED) will enable those above 60 years of age to search for jobs on the virtual platform.

Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary R Subrahmanyam in a statement said, “The platform will bring together various stakeholders for giving work opportunities to the elderly.”

The ministry has written to various industry associations to facilitate the process such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Association of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) to increase employment opportunities for senior citizens.

Those above 60 years will be able to register with their credentials such as education, experience, skills, and areas of interest.

Recruiters will post jobs or projects along with specifications and criteria for those applying. The ministry, however, clarified that the portal does not guarantee jobs but will act as an enabler for those seeking employment, the statement said.

Earlier an inter-ministerial committee formed to set up the exchange had approved Rs 10 crore for the project along with Rs 60 crore for the creation, maintenance and marketing of the SACRED portal.

The portal will allow for different full-time, part-time, freelance, and pro bono work models. The portal might include retaining and re-skilling options for senior citizens to bring them up to speed, if required.

In the meetings of the inter-ministerial committee, it was decided that retired personnel from armed forces, Reserve Bank of India, state-owned banks, retired former state and central government employees may be engaged for the jobs posted.

