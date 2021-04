Senior Congress leader and former MP, Karuna Shukla, has died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. She was 70.

Shukla was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shukla, neice of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha from Janjgir constituency in Chhattisgarh.

Notably, she was a member of the BJP before joining Congress in 2014.